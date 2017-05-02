× Cooler temperatures but a little more sunshine returns for Wednesday

TEMPERATURES TREND COOLER

After today, only one day bumps above average and that is Friday. The next couple of days we are in the lower 60s. The average high temperature this time of the year is the upper 60s. While April was the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 58.3, May is trending cooler for the early part of the month. Expect a bright morning Wednesday with lows in the 40s. Some energy produces clouds midday, but they scour out as we head into the late afternoon hours, allowing more sunshine to return. High temperatures are cooler in the lower 60s. The breeze continues,

although not as strong, for tomorrow. They pick up the rest of the week into the weekend. Thursday, clouds build in quickly as our flow shifts to the southeast. Most of the day remains dry however, look for showers to return in the evening. Readings are again in the lower 60s. It’s a soggy end to the week with our best chance for rain showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms for much of the day Friday. Temperatures spike to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees then fall back over the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We have plenty of clouds for the weekend. A few showers are still likely for Saturday, and with the added cloud cover, temperatures only climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Shower threat goes way down for Sunday. There may be an isolated shower but most of the day is dry with plenty of cloud cover limiting sunshine. Temperatures are cooler in the 50s.

THE COOL FEEL CONTINUES

Monday we are still under the influence of an upper-level low parked over the northeast. Morning lows drop to the lower 40s. A chilly start to the day, and with abundant cloud cover still expected, highs are stuck in the 50s. A shower or two can’t be ruled out either. Tuesday, we see more sunshine. It is a very chilly start in the morning, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Should be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine to get temperatures back into the 60s.

Have a wonderful day!

Be “Weather Smart” and watch FOX43 for all your weather and news updates.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist