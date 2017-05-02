× East Donegal Township man charged in shooting death of his 89 year-old- father-in-law

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – An East Donegal Township man is charged with homicide in the Saturday, April 29, shooting of his 89-year-old father-in-law. Clifford Allen Hafter, 56 called 911 Saturday night about 8:24 p.m. and reported that he had shot John Teffeteller.

When police arrived at Hafer’s home on South River Street they found Teffeteller who had been shot multiple times, dead in the kitchen. Police also found Teffeteller’s dog, also dead from a gunshot wound in a hallway. A handgun believed used in the shootings was recovered.

Susquehanna Regional police Sgt. Jason Smith charged Hafer Sunday morning with one count of Criminal Homicide.

According to police Teffeteller, the father of Hafer’s deceased wife, had moved in with Hafer in the last week. Teffeteller had previously lived in Waynesboro.

Hafer was arraigned Sunday and is being held at the Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Susquehanna Regional police were assisted in the investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Due to the ongoing investigation police declined to say what led to the shooting.