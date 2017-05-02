× East Stroudsburg mother charged with attempted homicide of infant son

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY, Pa.–An East Stroudsburg woman is behind bars after her six-week-old baby’s skull was fractured and she tried to put the blame on her 6-year-old son.

Angelica Nicole Colon, 29, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned April 30 and taken to Monroe County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Police responded to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono on April 13 after hospital staff reported possible child abuse. The six-week-old infant was suffering from multiple skull fractures and bleeding to the brain, according to Stroud Area Regional Police.

Colon, the baby’s mother, told police she fed the infant around 7 a.m., put him back to sleep in his crib and went back to sleep herself. She said when she woke up between 9 and 9:30 a.m. she heard a “thud,” and saw her six-year-old son standing at the crib holding the infant. Colon said the baby was crying “louder than normal,” and claimed her son had taken the infant out of his crib and dropped him.

The baby was later transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where a child abuse pediatric specialist discovered the infant suffered at least two blows to the head, new and healed hemorrhages and at least two other bone fractures. The doctor said the injuries could not have been caused by the 6-year-old sibling.

Authorities said the infant is still hospitalized, and is currently in stable condition. The baby has persistent breathing problems, is suffering from seizures and is in need of constant intravenous fluids as a result of his injuries. The doctor said the baby will likely suffer from lasting disabilities.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9.