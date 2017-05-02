× Ex Clair Global employee charged with stealing nearly $300,000 from business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A former employee of Warwick Township-based Clair Global is charged with stealing nearly $300,000 from the company over the past three years. Police say Tammi S. Grissinger, 52, of Manheim, worked as an accounting manager when she allegedly stole $293,330 from three Clair entities between June 2014 and March 2017.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police Detective Theresa Stauffer charged Grissinger on Tuesday with four counts of felony theft. Assistant District Attorney Kevin McGarry approved the filing of charges. Grissinger, of Elizabethtown Road, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning.

Grissinger allegedly manipulated employee expense reimbursements which the three Clair entities paid out. Grissinger deposited those reimbursements in her personal bank accounts. She is also charged with failing to deposit cash into a Clair account, instead converting it to her own use.

She was terminated as an employee on March 15 as company executives discovered the inflated payments traced back to Grissinger, who admitted to the conduct.

As part of her position, Grissinger oversaw employee expense accounts. Employees submitted expenses accrued during work duties for reimbursement; she reviewed those submissions and authorized the reimbursements.

Grissinger stole funds using several methods, including:

– She reimbursed fictitious expenses – created by Grissinger using actual employee names – into her personal accounts.

– She created fictional employees and submitted fraudulent expense forms under those names, which she reimbursed into her personal accounts.

Executives started an internal investigation when they discovered inflated expense payments and fictional employee names. Grissinger admitted to creating those fake employees.

No Clair entity clients sustained financial loss; the three respective Clair entities sustained the losses.

In all, Grissinger is charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.

Following arraignment, Grissinger was committed to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.