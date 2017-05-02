× Fort Indiantown Gap announces live-fire exercises to take place throughout May

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Fort Indiantown Gap is scheduled to host live-fire exercises throughout the month of May.

These exercises will take place between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Exercises include mortar training from May 4-7, demolitions training on May 6, 12 & 13, Bradley live-fire exercises on May 12-13, artillery live-fire May 14-21, mortar training May 18-21, and demolitions training May 22 and 26. The training schedule is subject to change base on the military training mission.

Of course, this training is expected to result in increased noise levels as a courtesy to nearby residents.

Fort Indiantown Gap is the only live-fire, maneuver military training facility in Pennsylvania. It serves as headquarters to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard and offers more than 17,000 acres and 140 training areas and facilities for year-round training. The installation balances one of the region’s most ecologically diverse areas with a military mission that annually supports 20,000 Pennsylvania National Guard personnel and more than 120,000 additional personnel from other branches of service, multinational partners and interagency partners at the federal, state and local level.