Pequea Township man charged with rape of a child

Pequa Township man charged with rape of a child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Pequea Township man is behind bars charged with the rape of a young girl. In February the Southern Regional Police Department received a report of allegations involving the sexual assault of a 7 year old female by the suspect, identified as 48 year old William Bonny Smith of the 300 block of Willow Street Pike North in Pequea Township.

The child was allegedly assaulted at Smith’s residence between June of 2015 and July of 2016. The child was in Smith’s care when the assaults occurred.

Charges against Smith include:

1 Count – Rape of a Child – 1st Degree Felony

1 Count – Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (victim less than 13 years of age) – 1st Degree Felony

1 Count – Unlawful Contact With a Minor – 1st Degree Felony

3 Counts – Indecent Assault – 3rd Degree Felony

1 Count – Corruption of Minors – 3rd Degree Felony

Following arraignment Smith was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000.00 bail.