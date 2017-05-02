× Possible data breach at Harrisburg Gastroenterology

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, Pa. –Harrisburg Gastroenterology, Ltd. is reporting a possible data security incident. According to a statement, the practice discovered an unauthorized individual could have potentially accessed Harrisburg Gastroenterology’s patient information. The discovery was made on March 17, 2017, following an investigation of potentially suspicious system activity.

There is no specific evidence that anyone actually did access or obtain any information from their systems, but they are mailing letters to individuals who may have been affected in what they are calling ‘an abundance of caution.’

The patient information in question includes names, demographic information, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, diagnostic information, and clinical information.

“Harrisburg Gastroenterology, Ltd. is committed to protecting the security and confidentiality of its patients’ information. Regrettably, this notice concerns an incident involving some of that information,” the practice said in a statement. “To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, we are enhancing our existing security measures relating to protection of patient information.”

If you believe you may be affected and have not received a letter by May 13, 2017, or have additional questions, you are urged to call a dedicated assistance line at 1 (844) 637-0620, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM, Eastern Standard Time (closed on U.S. observed holidays).