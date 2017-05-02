× Sheriff’s Office Receives Donation of New Child ID System

Cumberland County, PA – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office recently received a donation from the Carlisle Regional Medical Center (CRMC) and the Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary to acquire a new Child ID System. The new system includes a laptop, software, printer, fingerprint pad and necessary supplies to replace an obsolete system that was several decades old.

The child identification system is capable of printing identifications for older children as well as adults and senior citizens. Its use is beneficial for individuals with disabilities or those who suffer from mental health illnesses and cognitive impairments from Alzheimer’s disease or Dementia. These folks may be prone to wander off and could potentially become lost without realizing it.

Over the past 15 years, the Sheriff’s Office has partnered with CRMC to offer Child ID services to the community during CRMC’s Family Fun Day Safety Event and their Annual Breakfast with Santa. The old Child ID System was beyond repair and in need of replacement. Fortunately, the Carlisle Area Healthcare Auxiliary, along with CRMC’s administration, donated funds to purchase a new Child ID System. The Auxiliary graciously donated a portion of proceeds raised from their 100th Anniversary Gala to support health and wellness initiatives in the community. The generous donation will enable the Sheriff’s Office to continue providing this important service to the public.

For more information about the mission of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office visit http://www.ccpa.net/sheriff.