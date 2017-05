Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, Pa.--When you travel into any new area, what makes one town different than another is its "secrets." Secrets of The Best Kept Secrets Tour of York and Adams counties shows off local businesses, from shops to restaurants and more, of each community throughout the year. The tour recently finished up Lancaster county as well.

The "Best Kept Secrets of York/Adams County" wraps up this weekend. You can find more information on their website here.