× Body found in Yellow Breeches Creek is Willow Street man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa – Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall has identified the body found in the Yellow Breeches Creek on Tuesday, May 2 in South Middleton Township as Gregory Carkhuff, 71, of Willow Street, Lancaster County.

Carkhuff was out fishing with 3 friends starting at about 10:00 a.m. When he didn’t return to the predetermined meeting point at 12:00 Noon the friends started a search and found him face down in the creek at about 12:56 p.m. There were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday May 4th to determine the exact cause of death.