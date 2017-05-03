Cooler and breezy Wednesday with increasing sunshine

EVEN COOLER, STILL BREEZY: Cooler air remains in place for the middle of the week before more rain chances return. In fact, Wednesday is an even cooler day compared to Tuesday. It’s a chillier and more typical start for the area, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The breezes briefly quiet near daybreak, but they boost quickly after that time. Skies remain partly sunny through the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s. The clouds break briefly toward the later portion of the afternoon. The overnight period is even chillier before the clouds return. Expect lows to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s, a good bit on the chilly side for nighttime temperatures this time of year.

UNSETTLED END TO WEEK: Our next system arrives Thursday, bringing plenty of clouds. It brings the chance for late afternoon showers after a dry start. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Through the night, and into early Friday, expect periods of heavy rain. There’s some drying, and perhaps some sunshine late morning through the afternoon before skies turn mostly cloudy. There’s still the chance for some afternoon showers. Temperatures temporarily spike into the middle 60s to upper 60s, with a few 70 degree readings possible. However, it’s dependent on whether or not a window of sunshine can manage to sneak into the area.

COOL WEEKEND, FEW SHOWERS: Cooler air works back in behind the system as it stalls over the region. This keeps cloudy and cool conditions in place for the weekend. There’s limited sunshine, and the chance for a few showers. Temperatures hover near, if not a bit above, 60 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected as well, adding the extra chill to this cooler than average first weekend on May. Monday is slightly more optimistic. There’s a chance for an isolated shower, with a touch more sun breaking through the clouds. Expect temperatures to remain cool, with readings in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday is partly cloudy and finally dry. Temperatures are higher, but still cool for this time of year. Readings reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!