Firefighters respond to 4 alarm blaze in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. – The fire broke out in the 300 block of North Plum Street at about 5:24 p.m. The fire which apparently began in a two story home quickly went to 3 alarms, calling in all available city firefighters and mutual assistance from suburban volunteer fire companies. The fire reportedly was running along the roof of one residence into several other homes along the block.

The fire then to a 4th alarm which summoned additional crews from surrounding volunteer fire companies for more manpower to standby at city fire stations.

