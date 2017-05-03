× Furnaces recalled due to electrical shock hazard

About 4,100 furnaces are being recalled because of an electrical shock hazard. Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P., of Houston, Texas, is recalling 80% efficiency gas-fired furnaces sold under the Goodman, Amana and Daikin brand names used with home heating and cooling systems. The recalled products have model numbers beginning AMEH80, DM80HE, and GME8, and serial numbers beginning 1609, 1610, 1611 and 1612. The brand name is shown on the outside of the furnace, and the serial number is located on the label found by opening the furnace door. The furnaces are manufactured in the U.S.

Consumers should immediately contact Goodman for a free repair.

The furnaces were sold at Goodman, Amana and Daikin heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from September 2016 through January 2017 for between $850 and $1,150.