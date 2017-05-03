× Harrisburg man, son taken into custody after son attempts to interfere with father’s arrest

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man and his son are facing charges after the juvenile attempted to interfere with the officers arresting his father.

Braulio Ponce-Ramos, 35, of the 300 block of N. 39th Street, is facing charges of disorderly conduct for the incident.

On April 26 at approximately 12:20 p.m., an officer stopped a driver for speeding. While officers were taking Ponce-Ramos into custody, his juvenile son attempted to interfere by grabbing an officer and shoving him before attempting to knee the officer in the groin.

The juvenile was taken into custody for aggravated assault.