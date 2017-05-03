Helicopter forced landing training exercise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICONISCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hands-on training in northern Dauphin County, as emergency crews learned what to do in the event of a military emergency.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard invited area fire companies and state police officials to a training exercise, involving army helicopters. The event gave first responders an idea of how to handle the scene, if a helicopter pilot needs to make a forced landing.

"There's benefit in reaching out and having this face-to-face, hands-on orientation with as many people as possible," said Chief Warrant Officer Danielle Klinger.

Much of the training focused on the hazardous materials that are sometimes carried on military helicopters.