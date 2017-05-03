× Lancaster woman arrested after stealing rental car

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a Lancaster woman for stealing a rental car.

Oshakee Zink, 25, is facing a charge of Theft by Unlawful taking.

On April 25, police responded to the 1700 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a stolen rental car.

The next day, April 26, police located the vehicle on Filbert St. at Manor Ave. and it was occupied by Zink.

Police took her into custody, and now she’s facing charges.