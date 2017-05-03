Man charged with homicide after death of stepmom is expected in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Harrisburg man accused of killing his stepmother is expected in court Wednesday morning.

47-year old Rodney Deavers faces multiple charges including criminal homicide, strangulation and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Harrisburg Police found the victim, Martha Watson, in her apartment on North Front Street in March, badly beaten.

In the hospital, Watson told police that Deavers had been beating her for several months and in one instance, even gave her a knife and told her to cut her throat. Days later, she died from her injuries.

Deavers preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.