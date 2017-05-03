× Man wanted for assaulting woman at Camp Hill motel

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a man who is accused of assaulting a woman at a motel in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Camp Hill Motel located along the 3800 block of Glenwood Avenue in Lower Allen Township for a reported domestic violence incident. A 48-year-old woman had been struck in the face and strangled. She was treated for her injuries.

Police say Michael Lynn Rittle, 41, of Enola fled the scene. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, harassment, terroristic threats and strangulation.

Anyone with information about Rittle’s whereabouts is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.