Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- 9-year-old Morgan Wehrle is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Morgan is in 3rd grade at Larry J. Macaluso Elementary in Red Lion. Morgan likes violin and musical theater. Morgan also likes drawing, science and cars like my dad. Morgan wants to be a Veterinarian.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)