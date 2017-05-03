McDonald’s dishes out their signature sandwiches in the FOX43 Kitchen

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Recently, McDonald’s has revealed three new signature sandwiches they are adding to the menu.

McDonald’s restaurants throughout Central PA will launch their Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich menu in early May to provide customers with more options and unique flavors! The Signature Crafted Recipes menu features a Sweet BBQ Bacon sandwich, Maple Back Dijon sandwich, and a Pico Guacamole sandwich.

Megan Spade from McDonald’s will be stopping by with samples of the treats to the FOX43 Kitchen.