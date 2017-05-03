× Pedestrian who was struck by vehicle in April dies at York Hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A 37-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on last month has died from his injuries. The York County Coroner says Jason Taylor was pronounced dead at the York Hospital Trauma Surgical ICU at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Taylor was struck at about 7:13 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 near his home in the 3100 block of Druck Valley Road in Springettsbury Township. An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital to determine cause and manner of death.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Taylor remained on the scene until Springettsbury Township Police arrived. The investigation of the accident continues.