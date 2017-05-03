× Police investigating fatal crash in Lancaster County

EAST DRUNMORE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One man is dead after a crash in Lancaster on Tuesday evening.

At 5:16 p.m. on May 2, police responded to Lancaster Pike at the intersection of Scotland Drive for a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a 26-year-old male was deceased.

A juvenile female was transported to Lancaster General Hospital to be medically treated and was released.

Police are still investigating the incident.