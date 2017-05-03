Police searching for driver in Carlisle hit-and-run crash

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Carlisle last week.

It happened along the 100 block of West Penn Street around 11:30 p.m. on April 27. Police say a dark colored sedan which was heading east on West Penn Street hit a parked vehicle.

The driver, exited the vehicle, inspected the damage and drove off, according to police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip online here.