× Police searching for missing vehicle from Lancaster

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a reported missing vehicle.

On April 30, police responded to the 500 block of Greenland Dr. for a theft of a motor vehicle.

The victim reported that his 1997 white Honda Civic, with PA registration number JGB6199, was stolen from the parking lot.

The vehicle is similar to the pictured car, and is described as having a loud, modified exhause, a removable smaller steering wheel, a sunroof, and an “Illest” sticker under the passenger side tail light.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or contact Sgt. Kondras at the East Lampeter Township Police Department at phone #717-291-4676.