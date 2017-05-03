× Red Lion man wanted in brutal assault of 23 year old woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police, Troop H, York County, have an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Marcus Allen Beers in the brutal assault of a 23-year-old woman on April 28th. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of her injuries.

Beers’ vehicle was located, but he successfully eluded arrest. He is believed to be in the company of Matthew Zimmerman, who also has felony warrants. They may be travelling in a 2003 grey Honda Odyssey.

Police say Beers last known address was on Lancaster Street, in Red Lion Borough, but he is also known to frequent Baltimore, Maryland.

Beers is a 6′ 3″ white male, weighs about 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Beers, or any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.