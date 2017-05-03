× Woman wanted in theft of blonde hair extensions

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Lower Paxton Township Police seeks help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a box of blonde hair extensions. The incident happen on Sunday April 30, at approximately 4:30 pm, at the Beauty Point retail store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of this individual can contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 657-5656. Reference case #C17-0006901.