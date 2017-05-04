× 26th Annual May Day Fairie Festival set for this weekend

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The 26th Annual May Day Fairie Festival is set to take place this weekend.

The festival includes activities such as Sprout Scouts, music and dance performances, unique artisan vendors, food, fairies & magicians, tea parties, treasure hunts, goblins, and a fairie maze.

The event will run on May 5 from 12-6 p.m. and on May 6 & 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Spoutwood Farm in Glen Rock, PA.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, the Greenman (Rob Wood) and Queen Lucy Light (Lucy Wood) will be previewing the event.