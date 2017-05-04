× 81-year-old driver strikes pedestrian in crosswalk in Palmyra

PALMYRA, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – A 51 year-old pedestrian is hospitalized after he is struck by an 81 year-old driver in Palmyra Borough. It happen at about 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. Main Street and Chestnut Streets

Police says James Seltzer, of Palmyra, was the driver of a red Chevy Cruz that struck Robert Dill, of Hummelstown within the intersection crosswalk. Dill was taken to by Life Lion EMS to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. No word on his condition. Seltzer was uninjured.

The investigation into the accident continues.