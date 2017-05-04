× 83-year-old New Holland man arrested assaulting his wife

NEW HOLLAND, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – An elderly New Holland men is charged after allegedly assaulting his wife. On Wednesday, May 3, police responded to 404 Mentzer Avenue in New Holland Borough for an injured person with EMS.

Officers found a female victim who reported that her husband Eugene Matlock Jr, 83 had pushed her during an argument causing her to fall and strike her head on the concrete floor.

Matlock Jr was taken in to custody and charged with Simple Assault. He was released after posting $10,000 bail.