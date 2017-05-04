× As many as 600 bowlers could converge upon York this weekend for tournament

YORK, PA – The York County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes the state’s best young bowlers this weekend, as the Pennsylvania State USBC Pepsi Youth Championships return to town for the third time in the past 10 years.

Suburban Bowlerama will host the event May 6-7, bringing as many as 600 participants ranging in age from 8 to 20 years old. The York County CVB projects the event will generate up to $167,000 in economic benefits for the community. York also hosted the event in 2015 and 2008.

The event will feature the Pepsi Championships, a scratch singles event, and a Handicap Scholarship Singles tournament. Both boys and girls will compete in the tournaments.

The York County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Sport York program is designed to recruit events and generate additional economic impact in York County. Sport York positions York County as Pennsylvania’s Premier Sports Destination, highlighting the area’s dynamic facilities and central location on the East Coast. For further information about Sport York, visit http://www.yorkpa.org/sports.

The York County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Mission is to maximize tourism expenditures and their economic impact in York County, PA, through comprehensive tourism sales and marketing programs. The York County CVB’s Vision is for a York County where tourism is recognized for the value of its economic impact and its role in raising the profile of York County as a sought-after destination. For more information on the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, call 1-888-858-9675 or visit http://www.yorkpa.org.

SOURCE: York CVB