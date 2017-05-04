× Camp Hill man charged in April armed robbery of Dollar General store

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – West Shore Regional Police charge a Camp Hill man in the April 28 armed robbery of a Dollar General Store. The suspect had entered the store, confronted employees with a knife, and demanded money.

Through an investigation, 23-year-old Eric Angelo Rivera was identified as the suspect in the incident. He is charged with Robbery and Simple Assault.

Rivera is currently incarcerated at Cumberland County Prison on other criminal charges.