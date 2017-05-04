× Centre County District Attorney to reveal findings in Penn State fraternity death

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa–The Centre County District Attorney’s office will hold a news conference Friday to discuss the results of a three-month long investigation into Beta Theta Pi and the death of Pennsylvania State University student Timothy Piazza.

Piazza, 19, of Lebanon, New Jersey died February 4 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center after he fell down stairs at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house during a party on February 2.

The circumstances surrounding Piazza’s death have been the subject of a county grand jury investigation.

Penn State has permanently banned Beta Theta Pi, citing evidence of hazing, forced drinking and other illegal activity.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. in Bellefonte.