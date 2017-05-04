Cloudy, cool, and breezy with a late shower possible Thursday

UNSETTLED END TO WEEK: Our next system approaches Thursday, bringing plenty of clouds throughout the day. It’s a chilly start, with some sunshine at first, but the clouds build quickly after sunshine. Temperatures begin in the middle 30s to lower 40s. There’s some limited breaks of sunshine, but overall expect a fairly cloudy day. There’s a breeze once again, adding an extra chill. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A late day or evening shower is possible west, with more rain arriving later. Through the night, and into early Friday, expect periods of heavy rain. A good soaking is expected, with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible. There’s some drying, and perhaps some brief sunshine for the afternoon, but clouds are the dominant feature. There’s still the chance for some afternoon showers too. Temperatures temporarily spike into the middle 60s to upper 60s, with a few 70 degree readings possible. However, it’s dependent on whether or not a window of sunshine can manage to sneak into the area.

COOL WEEKEND, FEW SHOWERS: Cooler air works back in behind the system as it stalls over the region. This keeps cloudy and cool conditions in place for the weekend. There’s plenty of clouds, and the chance for a few showers too. Sunday could start with some sunshine, but a cloud deck quickly builds in and stops any major chances of warming. Temperatures are in the 50s for afternoon high temperatures all weekend. Breezy conditions are expected as well, adding the extra chill to this cooler than average first weekend of May.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is slightly more optimistic. Conditions remain cool, however, and they are also slow to improve. There’s a chance for an isolated shower, with a touch more sun breaking through the clouds. Expect temperatures to remain cool, with readings in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday is partly cloudy and finally dry. Temperatures are higher, but still cool for this time of year. Readings reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A few showers could sneak into the Wednesday forecast, but for now, there should be plenty of dry time. Expect readings to climb a touch higher, in the lower to middle 60s.

Have a great Thursday!