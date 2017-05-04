× Conestoga man charged with sexual assault of a juvenile

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Conestoga man has been arrested and charged after being accused of sexual assault.

Gary Williams, Sr., 48, of the 3100 block of Main Street is facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault among other related charges.

In March 2017, police received a report of allegations of a sexual assault of a 13-year-old female by Williams.

The child was reportedly assaulted at Williams’ residence between January 2016 and January 2017, with multiple assaults occurring when the victim was both 12 and 13 years of age.

Following an investigation, Williams was arrested and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $175,000 bail.