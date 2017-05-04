× Governor Wolf calls passage of health care bill in U.S. House ‘Sad day’

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement condemning the passing of the health care bill by the United State House of Representatives:

“This is a sad day for millions of Pennsylvania families who now continue to worry about their access to health care. I will continue to fight to save health care access and consumer protections that help protect the health and financial security of Pennsylvanians. While some in Washington are celebrating today as a victory, this shallow and shameful attempt to score political points at the expense of the sick, poor, elderly and disabled will not soon be forgotten. I thank the Republicans and Democrats who voted ‘no’ today. We can only hope that the United States Senate cares more about the people they were elected to serve.”