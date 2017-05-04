Man accused kidnapping woman after hitting her with SUV in York City

YORK CITY, Pa.–Criminal charges were filed this week against a York man who was caught in Maryland last month with a missing woman who police say he kidnapped after running her over with his SUV.

John Lynn, 51, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and various traffic violations.

According to the criminal complaint, Lynn and 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Phillips were involved in an argument at a residence located along the 600 block of East King Street in York City on April 4. After the pair left the residence together, Lynn attacked Phillips on the sidewalk and pushed her into a brick wall, court records state.

Lynn hopped into his SUV and began to drive away as Phillips was trying to remove a suitcase from the passenger side of the vehicle, according to court documents. Phillips was dragged along the road until she fell off near the 100 block of Stanley Place. Lynn then put the SUV in reverse and hit Phillips who was laying in the road, court records state. Witnesses told police Lynn exited his vehicle, picked up Phillips who was unconscious and placed her in the front passenger seat. As he sped off, police said he hit a parked vehicle along the 900 block of East Princess Street.

York City Police issued an alert for Phillips as a missing and endangered person following the incident and widely distributed photos of the pair.

Two days later, Lynn and Phillips were found together in Baltimore County, Maryland. Phillips told investigators she did not regain consciousness until the pair were in Maryland.

Police also discovered Lynn didn’t have a driver’s license, only a Pennsylvania Photo ID.

Lynn was arrested and remains incarcerated in Baltimore County.