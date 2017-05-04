× Manheim Twp School District employee under police investigation

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — Manheim Township School District sent a letter to tell families in the district that a middle school support staff employee is the subject of a police investigation. The administration says it learned about the possibility of unprofessional behavior by the staffer and immediately began an internal investigation, contacted police, and removed the employee from the school. The district says the employee no longer works for the school district.

The district is not offering any other details at this time. No students were in any physical danger, according to the statement. Manheim Twp. Police confirms they are investigating inappropriate conduct by an employee at the middle school, but are releasing no other information at this time.