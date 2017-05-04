May is full of fun in Hershey

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– May is here, which means there is a ton of fun in Hershey for the family to enjoy.

The 110th Season at Hersheypark kicks off with the park being open from Friday – Sunday on May 5 through the 21. The park will be open daily beginning Thursday, May 25 and the Boardwalk at Hersheypark will officially open on Saturday, May 27.

If you’re looking to enjoy some fine cuisine, check out Fire & Grain, a new contemporary American restaurant that opens Thursday, May 11 at Hershey Lodge.

Make your mom’s Mother’s Day great with brunch and special menus to be served on Sunday, May 14 at the Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, Houlihan’s Restaurant & Bar, and Devon Seafood & Steak.

A number of attractions will be hitting the Giant Center in May, with the Stars on Ice performing tonight, May 4.

Avenged Sevenfold will rock the stage on Tuesday, May 9, followed by Kidz Bop remixing all the hits on Friday, May 12. Performances will be capped by a show by Tool on Thursday, May 25.

Just because it’s getting warmer doesn’t mean the Hershey Bears are done yet! The team has made the second round of the playoffs, and will be taking on the Providence Bruins at home this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Make your way to Hershey this month to enjoy all of these attractions.