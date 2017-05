× Multi-vehicle crash along Route 30 in York County snarls traffic

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 30 in York County.

It happened just before 1 p.m. along Route 30 west between Exit: PA 462 – WRIGHTSVILLE and Exit: PA 462 – HALLAM in Hellam Township.

All lanes are closed, according to PennDOT.

No further details on the crash are available at this time.

Multi vehicle accident on US 30 westbound between Cool Springs Rd and Frysville Rd/Kreutz Creek Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) May 4, 2017