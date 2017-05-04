× New commandant named at U.S. Army War College in Carlisle

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–The Army announced Thursday that Major General John S. Kem will be the next Commandant of the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks.

Kem currently serves as the Provost of the Army University and Deputy Commandant of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. As the first Provost of the Army University, he has guided the objectives and organization for a university structure that will maximize educational opportunities for Soldiers across all Training and Doctrine schools, providing valid academic credit for Army education and experience, according to a news release.

“I can think of no better individual to be the next Commandant of the Army War College,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Rapp, outgoing USAWC Commandant. “John Kem is an exceptional leader and educator.”

Kem previously served as the Commanding General of the Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1986. He later earned a Master’s of Science in Environmental Engineering, and a Masters of Business Administration from Northwestern University and the Kellogg Business School.

Kem and his wife, Martha, will relocate to Carlisle for an Army War College change of command ceremony at the Carlisle Barracks in early August.

Command will pass from Maj. Gen. Bill Rapp, 50th Commandant of the U.S. Army War College. Maj. Gen. Rapp, with his wife, Debbie, will retire from the Army at a later date.

Source: U.S. Army War College Public Affairs Office