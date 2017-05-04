Officials in York County discuss how they are combatting impaired driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ETTERS, Pa. -- Officials in York County working to combat impaired driving, which they say is a growing problem throughout the county.

Newberry Township police and York County legislators held a meeting Thursday night at Yocumtown Church of God to discuss the dangers of both drunk and drugged driving.

Officials said drugged driving has presented them with new challenges.

However, the department in Newberry Township has one of six drug recognition experts in the county.

Sgt. Braxton Ditty with Newberry Township police said, "We are beginning to target the drug impaired driving more because it's on the rise, especially when we talk about legalization of marijuana both medicinally, and in some parts of the country, recreationally."

Legislators at the meeting also spoke about the importance of passing harsher DUI laws.