Pedestrian dies 10 days after being hit by vehicle in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Authorities say a man who was hit by a vehicle in York County last month has died.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Jason Taylor, of Springettsbury Township.

Taylor suffered blunt force trauma and died at 6:10 p.m. on May 3 at York Hospital. Taylor was hit shortly after 7 p.m. April 23 along the 3100 block of Druck Valley Road in Springettsbury Township.

The unidentified driver of the striking vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

39.994986 -76.675922