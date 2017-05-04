Police: Harrisburg couple fled into Susquehanna River while fleeing burglary scene

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A Harrisburg couple was arrested Wednesday in connection with a home burglary in Cumberland County.

Robert L. Behney, 38, and Emily Behney, 35, are each charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and flight to avoid apprehension.

West Shore Regional Police responded to a residence in Lemoyne around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of suspicious activity. The caller told police they witnessed a man and woman walking through backyards. When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a burglary had just occurred at a nearby home.

Both Robert and Emily Behney were spotted by police on the Market Street Bridge and fled when officers tried to make contact with them. The couple fled into a heavily wooded area on City Island and then into the Susquehanna River.

Emily was taken into custody and later that day Robert was located.

Both were taken to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail each.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.