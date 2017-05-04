× Police searching for suspect in Manchester Township car theft

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a theft of a vehicle from a Sheetz store.

On March 13 at approximately 5:20 a.m., police responded to a Sheetz located at the 200 block of Arsenal Road.

The vehicle owner reported that he left the vehicle running an unattended while he went into the store. When he returned to his vehicle, it was gone.

The vehicle is a black 2003 Kia Sorento with a tan colored bottom trim.

Witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt enter the car and drive away.

The vehicle was later recovered after being set on fire at the rear of the 200 block of West Jackson Street.

If you can identify the subject in the above photos please contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.