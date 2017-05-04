× Rep. Tom Marino turns down possible appointment as Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy

WASHINGTON D.C.– Rep. Tom Marino (PA-10) released the following statement on possible appointment as Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), commonly known as the Drug Czar:

“Due to a critical illness in my family, I have, with regret and the utmost respect, informed the White House that I must withdraw my name from consideration for Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. I thank the President for the enormous honor of considering me for this lead role in the effort to address one of the most pressing issues facing our nation and my state today: the opioid epidemic. I will remain in Congress and continue to support President Trump in whatever way I can.”

SOURCE: Representative Marino’s office