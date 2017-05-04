Rivals meet on the lacrosse field: Dallastown vs. Red Lion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, York County - A big battle for playoff seeding in York Adams Boys Lacrosse featured Dallastown visiting rival Red Lion on senior night. A back-and-forth game saw the Wildcats draw first blood, but Red Lion answered quickly. This game came down to the wire and featured one of the best plays we have seen all year as the long poles ran the break.

In the end Red Lion got the win, 11-10, to move to 9-3 on the year. Dallastown fell to fourth place, and is now 9-3 as well.