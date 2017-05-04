York mayor reminds residents of city sewer rental rebate program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The mayor of York is working to get the word out about the city's sewer rental rebate program. Those rebates are available to low-income seniors living within the city limits of York and are credited to their sewer bills. This year, Mayor Kim Bracey noticed the number of applicants was much lower than usual.

The mayor says the program allows more people to stay in their homes, making York a more livable and financially stable community.

"We're aggressively going after debt that's owed to the city and a lot of that has been around sewers," said Mayor Bracey. "If we can do something on the front end and be proactive and serve our residents, that's more what we are trying to do, as opposed to having to collect on people and cause more grief for them."

Applicants must be at least 65 years old and collect an annual income of less than $20,000 dollars a year. The deadline to apply for the program is June 1st.