2 killed in West Virginia cargo plane crash

Two people were killed Friday when a cargo plane crashed in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald.

The plane’s left wing struck a runway while landing and crashed in a wooded area, Kanawha County emergency officials said. The victims were aboard the plane.

The aircraft is an Air Cargo Carriers plane, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said.

The company was working as a subcontractor for United Parcel Service, UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said, and the flight originated in Louisville, Kentucky.

The crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. at Yeager Airport, the FAA’s Salac said.

The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.