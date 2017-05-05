× Army Heritage Days Announced

CARLISLE, Pa.– The U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pa., will host its Army Heritage Days, Saturday, May 20 – Sunday, May 21 from 9 A.M to 5 P.M.

The event will feature several hundred reenactors that will be on display throughout the mile long Army Heritage Trail.

The Armed Forces Weekend will include a WWII Airbone/Paratroopers display to a tank course demonstration.

Uniforms and weapons will be available from all eras.

Living historians will be on hand to talk to the public and answer any history questions you may have.

Click here for more information on the schedule of events.