Carfentanil overdoses in York County illustrate dangers of drug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Northern York County Regional Police reports officers found three people overdosed on a dangerous drug known as Carfentanil.

Carfentanil is an opioid, which can be fatal, even in small doses.

It was a unique case for police, three people who knew each other, overdosing on the same drug, and found in two separate locations.

Fortunately for them, they all survived.

The 911 call came in just before 3 pm Thursday, when a witness reported seeing a woman slumped in her car, in a motel parking lot.

Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel said "the first thought, or one the first thoughts crossing the mind of that responding police officer is 'I have a heroin overdose.' Now, five years ago, they would have thought heart attack, stroke, some type of medical illness."

It turns out police found three people in two separate, nearby parking lots in Manchester Township.

"They had shared a bag of heroin that had something in it, we believe, at least according to what they've told us, that it was Carfentinal," Bentzel said.

Carfentanil is a drug often used as an animal tranquilizer. It's one that's strong enough to knock out an elephant.

York City Bureau of Health medical director Dr. Matt Howie said "very small amounts of it can cause severe respiratory depression. The individuals involved in the reversal in Manchester yesterday, were having severe symptoms of respiratory depression. They were not breathing well. They're very fortunate to be alive today," Dr. Howie said.

The drug is so powerful, police and first responders need to arm themselves to handle anyone who uses it.

"The officers there, they're making their best efforts, using their best judgement to try to do the right thing, they should be gloved up," Bentsel said.

"And because of the potency, it doesn't take very much to get into the skin and get into the body. That's why gloves are recommended," Dr. Howie said.

The three who overdosed were treated, and are free from charges.

"The laws the way they're written now, there will be no charges filed, they're victims. They're overdose victims, therefore they're immune from prosecution," Bentzel said.